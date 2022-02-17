Alabama High School Basketball postseason schedules announced
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The Alabama High School Athletic Association has released the the following basketball playoff schedule:
AHSAA REGIONAL BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS – ONE GAME STILL OUTNORTHEAST REGIONAL
Pete Mathews Arena, JSU CLASS 7A
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Girls’ SemifinalsVestavia Hills (31-2) 65) Huntsville (16-16) 32
Hewitt-Trussville (25-6) 61, Sparkman (26-5) 45
Boys’ SemifinalsHuntsville (23-10) 70, Vestavia Hills (25-5) 42Spain Park (25-7) 59, Sparkman (24-8) 46
Southeast Regional ChampionshipsSOUTHEAST REGIONALGarrett Coliseum, Montgomery
CLASS 7A
Wednesday, Feb. 16Girls’ SemifinalsCentral-Phenix City (22-10) 58, Dothan (16-12) 57Auburn (19-6) 61, Prattville (13-10) 37Boys’ SemifinalsEnterprise (22-6) 50, Auburn (18-11) 31Smiths Station (24-8) 63, Jeff Davis (20-9) 60
SOUTHWEST REGIONALCramton Bowl Multi-Plex & Garrett Coliseum, Montgomery
CLASS 7A
Wednesday, Feb. 16 (Garrett Coliseum)Girls’ SemifinalsDavidson 29-2) 55, Daphne (19-12) 40Theodore (20-7) 54, Fairhope (22-7) 45Boys’ SemifinalsBaker (30-3) 60, Murphy (14-15) 53Theodore (17-9) 47, Fairhope (18-12) 40
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.