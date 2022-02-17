Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Alabama High School Basketball postseason schedules announced

AHSAA
AHSAA(Alabama High School Athletic Association)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The Alabama High School Athletic Association has released the the following basketball playoff schedule:

AHSAA REGIONAL BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS – ONE GAME STILL OUTNORTHEAST REGIONAL

Pete Mathews Arena, JSU CLASS 7A

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Girls’ SemifinalsVestavia Hills (31-2) 65) Huntsville (16-16) 32

Hewitt-Trussville (25-6) 61, Sparkman (26-5) 45

Boys’ SemifinalsHuntsville (23-10) 70, Vestavia Hills (25-5) 42Spain Park (25-7) 59, Sparkman (24-8) 46

Southeast Regional ChampionshipsSOUTHEAST REGIONALGarrett Coliseum, Montgomery

CLASS 7A

Wednesday, Feb. 16Girls’ SemifinalsCentral-Phenix City (22-10) 58, Dothan (16-12) 57Auburn (19-6) 61, Prattville (13-10) 37Boys’ SemifinalsEnterprise (22-6) 50, Auburn (18-11) 31Smiths Station (24-8) 63, Jeff Davis (20-9) 60

SOUTHWEST REGIONALCramton Bowl Multi-Plex & Garrett Coliseum, Montgomery

CLASS 7A

Wednesday, Feb. 16 (Garrett Coliseum)Girls’ SemifinalsDavidson 29-2) 55, Daphne (19-12) 40Theodore (20-7) 54, Fairhope (22-7) 45Boys’ SemifinalsBaker (30-3) 60, Murphy (14-15) 53Theodore (17-9) 47, Fairhope (18-12) 40

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screenshot shows un unidentified adult during an altercation with a student at a Montgomery...
Video prompts investigation at Montgomery high school
The Alabama Department of Public Health reports that a dog tested positive for rabies in Elmore...
Dog in Elmore County tests positive for rabies
A man was seriously injured in a Montgomery shooting Thursday.
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Montgomery shooting
Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama donated $15,000 each to three Black-owned Montgomery...
3 Black-owned Montgomery businesses receive $15K donation from HMMA
First Alert 12
Strong storms to impact Alabama late Thursday

Latest News

Severe weather is possible, especially west of I-65 late today into tonight.
Strong winds and a chance of severe storms today
First look at newly redesigned Civil Rights Memorial Center
First look at newly redesigned Civil Rights Memorial Center
Teens dies in car fire after crashing into ditch
A man was seriously injured in a Montgomery shooting Thursday.
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Montgomery shooting
Beijing 2022
The Winter Olympics: watch live events & daily highlights throughout the games