Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Alabama House delays vote on riot legislation

The Alabama House of Representatives delayed a vote on legislation that would create a new...
The Alabama House of Representatives delayed a vote on legislation that would create a new definition of riot and increase the penalties for participating in one.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama House of Representatives delayed a vote on legislation that would create a new definition of riot and increase the penalties for participating in one.

The bill by Rep. Allen Treadaway was on the Wednesday night debate agenda, but Treadaway asked to delay a vote noting the late hour.

The measure is expected to spark a filibuster by House Democrats.

Republicans supporting the bill say it is needed to combat violent protests that cause injuries and property damage. But critics argue it would have a chilling effect on protests and that the loose definition of riot could allow an officer to make arrests based on presumptions about the people involved.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Montgomery may has died after a 3-vehicle crash along I-65 in Lowndes County on Feb. 14, 2022.
Montgomery man killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-65
A screenshot shows un unidentified adult during an altercation with a student at a Montgomery...
Video prompts investigation at Montgomery high school
.
Victim in Monday’s I-85 wreck near Auburn identified
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed says a job offer has been extended to an "external" police chief...
Montgomery extends job offer to external police chief candidate
Jeffery Hall has been fired from the Wetumpka Police Department days after being arrested by...
Wetumpka police officer fired days after arrest

Latest News

Alabama lawmakers have advanced legislation that would ban transgender students from using...
Alabama lawmakers advance transgender bathroom bill
Gov. Ivey signs letter asking leaders to reinstate vaccine, quarantine exemptions for truckers
The committee room fills up with law enforcement ahead of a hearing on HB272 - concealed carry...
House committee approves permitless carry bill
Gender neutral bathrooms include signage with a man and woman on it. (Source: WECT)
K-12 bathroom bill up for debate in Alabama Legislature