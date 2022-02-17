Alabama’s Challenge kicks off statewide tour in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs made its first stop on a statewide tour of town halls for the Alabama’s Challenge for Preventing Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans, and their Families, or SMVF, initiative.

The town hall was held Wednesday at the Dothan Opera House and was open to the public, including active-duty service members, National Guard, Reserve, Veterans, and their families.

Alabama is home to approximately 400,000 veterans. Although veterans represent about 10% of the state’s population, Alabama veterans also represent a disproportionate 18% of suicides.

“Sometimes the invisible wounds of war don’t manifest themselves until many years later,” said Kent Davis, Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs and Alabama’s Challenge Co-Chair.

Davis says statistics show 83% of Alabama veterans who commit suicide who take their own lives do so using a firearm.

“It’s something we need to talk about. It is not a second amendment issue. It’s a firearm safety issue,” said Davis.

The town hall featured a host of guests, including Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba, U.S. Rep. Barry Moore, and Alabama Rep. Neil Rafferty. A panel of community, state, and federal representatives discussed their services and answered questions from the community.

“We’re trying to do a better job on both the federal side and the state side, letting veterans know what benefits they’re eligible for and the importance of enrolling in the VA Health Care System because there are tailored services available specifically for veterans that can help them through crises,” said Davis.

Alabama’s Challenge is a statewide effort to combat a continuing stigma Veterans face with mental health. Alabama’s Challenge is an initiative aimed to create an impactful, long-term outcome across the state as we continue fighting a stigma with mental illness. Raising awareness of suicide prevention can help us understand the cause and circumstances that lead to mental health issues.

“The is life or death. We have to figure out a way to remove the barrier and gap between a veteran asking for help and getting help,” said John Kilpatrick, Veterans Recovery Resources.

“We’re dedicated to a single purpose, empowering veterans lead high quality lives with respect and dignity,” said Daniel Blackman of Disabled Veterans of America.

The ADVA is a lead agency within Alabama’s Challenge and assists with connecting with SMVF to provide information and knowledge about suicide, provide support, and provide resources and options to deal with PTSD and crisis situations.

If you or a loved one are battling depression or having thoughts of suicide, you are encouraged to call The Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 to speak to trained counselors and access immediately available resources.

