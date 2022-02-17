COVID-19 cases in Alabama public schools continue to decline

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA)- Cases of COVID-19 in the state’s public schools continue to drop, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Recent data from ADPH show 1,972 cases were reported in schools this week. That’s down from 4,700 cases reported last week.

ADPH gathers weekly reports from each school system and inputs them to its COVID-19 Schools K-12 Dashboard. Mobile County Schools reported 121 cases, the most of any in the state. Many schools, however, are unreported or report five or fewer cases.

In January, multiple school systems opted to return to virtual learning to slow the spread of COVID-19. Many have since resumed on-campus learning.

While COVID-19 remains a threat across the state, ADPH officials say the numbers are getting better. Dr. Wes Stubblefield with ADPH says numbers may be better, but we are still seeing high community transmission.

“It’s been a while and it’s certainly good to see those numbers trending downward in pretty much all our categories, including hospitalizations,” Stubblefield said. “Our deaths, however, haven’t fallen, but that’s to be expected.”

Stubblefield is hopeful the state will see even more improvement over the next couple of weeks.

According to the Associated Press, recent data shows about 73% of Americans are, for now, immune to the omicron variant. Unfortunately, with the continuing threat of new variants, “herd immunity” may be an idea of the past.

