DA says ex-Montgomery officer Aaron Cody Smith’s ‘time is up’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey did not mince words Thursday when asked about the latest effort by a former Montgomery police officer to avoid prison time on a manslaughter conviction.

“His time is up,” Bailey said of Aaron “AC” Cody Smith, who was convicted for fatally shooting Gregory Gunn during a field interview on McElvey Street on the night of Feb. 25, 2016. Smith was initially charged with murder but ultimately convicted of manslaughter.

The Alabama Criminal Court of Appeals recently affirmed a lower court decision to deny an appeal filed by Smith to overturn his conviction and sentencing.

A bond revocation hearing was held Thursday morning in Dale County where Smith’s trial took place.

“We asked the judge to revoke his bond and send him to prison to serve his sentence,” the DA said. “We have won every step of the way, including the recent opinion by the Court of Criminal Appeals. His time is up.”

Smith was previously sentenced to serve 14 years in prison and pay court costs and restitution.

Bailey said the judge would issue a ruling “in a day or two.”

