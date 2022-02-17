Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

DA says ex-Montgomery officer Aaron Cody Smith’s ‘time is up’

Aaron Cody Smith was immediately taken into custody Friday after being convicted of...
Aaron Cody Smith was immediately taken into custody Friday after being convicted of manslaughter in the death of Gregory Gunn.(Source: Dale County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey did not mince words Thursday when asked about the latest effort by a former Montgomery police officer to avoid prison time on a manslaughter conviction.

“His time is up,” Bailey said of Aaron “AC” Cody Smith, who was convicted for fatally shooting Gregory Gunn during a field interview on McElvey Street on the night of Feb. 25, 2016. Smith was initially charged with murder but ultimately convicted of manslaughter.

The Alabama Criminal Court of Appeals recently affirmed a lower court decision to deny an appeal filed by Smith to overturn his conviction and sentencing.

A bond revocation hearing was held Thursday morning in Dale County where Smith’s trial took place.

“We asked the judge to revoke his bond and send him to prison to serve his sentence,” the DA said. “We have won every step of the way, including the recent opinion by the Court of Criminal Appeals. His time is up.”

Smith was previously sentenced to serve 14 years in prison and pay court costs and restitution.

Bailey said the judge would issue a ruling “in a day or two.”

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screenshot shows un unidentified adult during an altercation with a student at a Montgomery...
Video prompts investigation at Montgomery high school
The Alabama Department of Public Health reports that a dog tested positive for rabies in Elmore...
Dog in Elmore County tests positive for rabies
A man was seriously injured in a Montgomery shooting Thursday.
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Montgomery shooting
Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama donated $15,000 each to three Black-owned Montgomery...
3 Black-owned Montgomery businesses receive $15K donation from HMMA
First Alert 12
Strong storms to impact Alabama late Thursday

Latest News

Severe weather is possible, especially west of I-65 late today into tonight.
Strong winds and a chance of severe storms today
The Montgomery Police Department
Victim dies days after being shot in head in Montgomery
First look at newly redesigned Civil Rights Memorial Center
First look at newly redesigned Civil Rights Memorial Center
Teens dies in car fire after crashing into ditch