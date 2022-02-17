Local courts face backlog of cases as jury trials resume

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Postponed jury trials amid the COVID-19 pandemic has created a backlog of cases that District Attorney’s say is overwhelming.

As pandemic restrictions ease, in-person jury trials have continued in most Alabama courtrooms, but some still face an enormous backlog in prosecutions as hundreds of cases across the state have been put on hold.

It’s a problem the 4th Judicial Circuit is facing.

“This is an unusual situation for everybody,” said District Attorney Michael Jackson.

Jackson said thousands of cases are waiting to go before a judge across Dallas, Perry, Wilcox, Hale and Bibb counties. This upcoming trial term alone they have nearly 300 cases to process and about 20 of those are murder or capital murder cases.

“It’s not fair to both sides, victims and defendants, but it’s just the situation that we’re all in right now and we’re just going to have to make the best of it,” Jackson said.

Jackson said last trial term they were able to hold trial for a single murder case in Dallas County, but it’s been challenging with some attorney’s and jurors still not comftorbale being in the courtroom.

Despite technology helping fill gaps where possible and COVID protocols in place, he said one capital murder trial in Wilcox County is the latest to be rescheduled amid the pandemic.

“We just didn’t have enough jurors to go forward, but we are going to try and go forward next week with this case,” Jackson added.

Jackson said judges are reluctant to send a Sheriff after jurors who don’t show up for their court date because they can be difficult to find in some of their more rural counties.

He said they are trying their most serious cases, like murder, rape and child molestations first.

“And the older cases where somebody’s been sitting in jail for quite a while,” Jackson said. “Unfortunately, now some of these murder cases will take years to get to.”

Jackson added that with the uptick in violent crime across the state, there only continues to be cases being added to the stack.

“As long as people are killing each other then it’s gonna be some kind of backlog,” Jackson said.

Not every District Attorney’s office, however, is experiencing a backlog of cases. Chief Deputy District Attorney C.J. Robinson of the 19th Judicial Circuit said they are no longer experiencing a backlog in cases. He said through technology and other creative means they have been able to stay ahead.

