Man accused of killing neighbor with sledgehammer, baseball bat after argument

Justin Lynn McKee is charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing his neighbor.
Justin Lynn McKee is charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing his neighbor.(Hamblen Co. Sheriff)
By Emily Van de Riet and Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WVLT/Gray News) - A man in Tennessee was charged with second-degree murder after allegedly killing his neighbor with a sledgehammer and baseball bat following an argument, according to a report obtained by WVLT.

Officers responded to a home in Morristown about an assault Friday. Upon arriving, Justin McKee, 42, reportedly told officers he had a fight with his neighbor, Michael Greene.

According to the arrest warrant, McKee said he hit Greene’s chest with a sledgehammer until the hammer broke. Then, he allegedly picked up a baseball bat and hit Greene in the head until he stopped moving.

Greene was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

