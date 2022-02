AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been arrested on sex abuse charges in Autauga County.

Prince Wimbley, 58, has been charged with two counts of first degree sexual abuse and two counts of enticing a child.

According to court documents, the alleged crimes happened in 2021.

Wimbley is being held in the Autauga County Jail on $30,000 bail.

