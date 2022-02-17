Advertise
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Montgomery shooting

A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a Montgomery shooting Thursday.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was seriously injured in a Montgomery shooting Thursday.

According to Montgomery police Capt. Saba Coleman, the shooting happened around 6 a.m. in the area of Gardendale Drive and East Street. At the scene, officers and medics found a man with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

