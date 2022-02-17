Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Montgomery shooting
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was seriously injured in a Montgomery shooting Thursday.
According to Montgomery police Capt. Saba Coleman, the shooting happened around 6 a.m. in the area of Gardendale Drive and East Street. At the scene, officers and medics found a man with life-threatening injuries.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
No other information was released.
