Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was seriously injured in a Montgomery shooting Thursday.

According to Montgomery police Capt. Saba Coleman, the shooting happened around 6 a.m. in the area of Gardendale Drive and East Street. At the scene, officers and medics found a man with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No other information was released.

