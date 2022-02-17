Advertise
One killed, another injured in Houston County wreck

By Ken Curtis
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -One person was killed and at least one other seriously injured in a Houston County wreck on Wednesday night.

The two-vehicle accident happened along U.S. 431, less than a mile north of Dothan city limits.

Alabama State Troopers issued a traffic alert indicating a portion of the highway would be shut down for an extended period.

Neither the name of the fatality nor the person injured is immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

