One killed, another injured in Houston County wreck

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -One person was killed and at least one other seriously injured in a Houston County wreck on Wednesday night.

The two-vehicle accident happened along U.S. 431, less than a mile north of Dothan city limits.

Alabama State Troopers issued a traffic alert indicating a portion of the highway would be shut down for an extended period.

Neither the name of the fatality nor the person injured is immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.