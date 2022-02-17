Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Smith’s 3-point barrage leads No. 2 Auburn over Vandy, 94-80

Freshman forward Jabari Smith scored a season-high 31 points and made seven 3-pointers to lead...
Freshman forward Jabari Smith scored a season-high 31 points and made seven 3-pointers to lead No. 2 Auburn to a 94-80 victory over Vanderbilt.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Freshman forward Jabari Smith scored a season-high 31 points and made seven 3-pointers to lead No. 2 Auburn to a 94-80 victory over Vanderbilt.

Walker Kessler added 22 points to help the Tigers overcome a slow start against the Commodores.

It was close most of the way but Vandy had no answer for Auburn’s two star big men.

The 6-foot-10 Smith was 7 of 10 from 3-point range while Kessler handled much of the work inside.

Kessler blocked seven shots and had seven rebounds.

Scotty Pippen Jr. led Vandy with 29 points and made 14 of 16 free throws.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Montgomery may has died after a 3-vehicle crash along I-65 in Lowndes County on Feb. 14, 2022.
Montgomery man killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-65
A screenshot shows un unidentified adult during an altercation with a student at a Montgomery...
Video prompts investigation at Montgomery high school
.
Victim in Monday’s I-85 wreck near Auburn identified
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed says a job offer has been extended to an "external" police chief...
Montgomery extends job offer to external police chief candidate
Jeffery Hall has been fired from the Wetumpka Police Department days after being arrested by...
Wetumpka police officer fired days after arrest

Latest News

Quinerly leads No. 25 Alabama past Mississippi State 80-75
Alabama AD: UA Athletics not moving forward with alcohol sales at this time
Alabama State releases 2022 football schedule
The Troy Trojans fell to Little Rock on Saturday while commemorating the 30th anniversary of...
Troy falls to Little Rock in 258-Point Game celebration