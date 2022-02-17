Smith’s 3-point barrage leads No. 2 Auburn over Vandy, 94-80

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Freshman forward Jabari Smith scored a season-high 31 points and made seven 3-pointers to lead No. 2 Auburn to a 94-80 victory over Vanderbilt.

Walker Kessler added 22 points to help the Tigers overcome a slow start against the Commodores.

It was close most of the way but Vandy had no answer for Auburn’s two star big men.

The 6-foot-10 Smith was 7 of 10 from 3-point range while Kessler handled much of the work inside.

Kessler blocked seven shots and had seven rebounds.

Scotty Pippen Jr. led Vandy with 29 points and made 14 of 16 free throws.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.