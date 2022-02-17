Advertise
Strong winds and a chance of severe storms today

Most of the rain and storm activity holds off until after 5 p.m.
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The system we’ve been monitoring all week will finally move across the area this evening into tonight in the form of a strong cold front. While we cannot rule out a few showers or perhaps a storm this morning or early this afternoon, the bulk of the action comes late this afternoon and ends during the overnight hours.

The risk for damaging winds and a tornado or two exists late today.
The risk for damaging winds and a tornado or two exists late today.(WSFA 12 News)

Ahead of the line of heavy rain and thunderstorms it will be warm and windy. Highs today will be in the middle to perhaps upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for most everyone as winds will be 10-25 mph all day long with occasional gusts of 30-45 mph. Winds of that magnitude could cause some power outages and branches/limbs to fall. This will be especially true if soils are wet.

Wind gusts of 30-45 mph are expected at times today.
Wind gusts of 30-45 mph are expected at times today.(WSFA 12 News)

Severe weather will be possible when the line pushes through later today from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Hazards include strong to damaging wind gusts upwards of 60 mph, a couple of tornadoes and heavy rainfall. These threats have the highest chance of happening in locations north and west of Montgomery. That would include most of Autauga, Chilton, Dallas, Marengo, Perry, and Wilcox counties.

The risk of severe weather diminishes quite substantially the farther east you get into Central Alabama. The risk isn’t zero for those east of I-65, but it is very low at best.

The risk of severe weather is highest to our northwest later today.
The risk of severe weather is highest to our northwest later today.(WSFA 12 News)

Once the front clears the area early Friday morning, we will dry out and cool back down. Temperatures will go from the 70s today back into the 50s for tomorrow with a bit of a breeze and partly cloudy skies.

Our temperatures will warm right back up by this weekend with plenty of sunshine back in the forecast. Afternoon highs will reach 60 or so on Saturday and then the upper 60s come Sunday. Rain does return to the forecast late Sunday night and carries through much of next week.

Rain chances return next week.
Rain chances return next week.(WSFA 12 News)

While we are not tracking significant or severe weather, we are looking at chances for showers and few thunderstorms Monday through Thursday. Monday currently has the highest coverage of rain showers, but each of those days has at least a 30% chance of rain. It won’t rain the entire week, but just know the chance is there at any point.

Temperatures will warm even further as next week progresses. After a day in the 60s on Monday, highs will soar into the upper 70s to near 80 through Thursday. Even with those warmer temperatures, we aren’t seeing any noteworthy signs of a severe threat.

Remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

