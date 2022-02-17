Advertise
Suspects sought in Montgomery theft investigation

Montgomery police are asking the public’s help in identifying the suspects in a felony theft investigation.(Source: CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are asking the public’s help in identifying the suspects in a felony theft investigation.

According to authorities, the incident happened at a business in the 7900 block of Eastchase Parkway at 12:55 p.m. Wednesday. The four suspects allegedly stole assorted items from the business.

Investigators released photos and video of the suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects is asked to call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-3353 or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

