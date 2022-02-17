Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Teens dies in car fire after crashing into ditch

(Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Boaz teen.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the 18-year-old was fatally injured when the vehicle the teen was driving left the road, struck a ditch, and caught on fire. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA says the accident happened at approximately 5:55 p.m. on Wednesday, February 16, on U.S. 431 at the 27 mile-marker, approximately 3 miles north of Attalla.  

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screenshot shows un unidentified adult during an altercation with a student at a Montgomery...
Video prompts investigation at Montgomery high school
The Alabama Department of Public Health reports that a dog tested positive for rabies in Elmore...
Dog in Elmore County tests positive for rabies
Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama donated $15,000 each to three Black-owned Montgomery...
3 Black-owned Montgomery businesses receive $15K donation from HMMA
First Alert 12
Strong storms to impact Alabama late Thursday
Cameron Grace, 20, was taken into custody Wednesday by a U.S. Marshals task force and charged...
Court filings: Montgomery suspect robbed victim with machete

Latest News

.
Coroner: 1 dead in I-85 NB wreck near Auburn
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says all lanes of Interstate 65 between Montgomery and...
I-65 NB between Montgomery, Prattville reopens after 3-vehicle crash
A crash caused traffic delays on Interstate 85 southbound before Taylor Road in Montgomery...
I-85 South reopens near Taylor Road after crash cleared
Two lanes of Interstate 85 southbound have reopened after a multi-vehicle crash near Taylor Road.
I-85 SB at Taylor Road reopens after ‘major crash’
Police Lights
I-85 SB near Chantilly Parkway clear after early delays