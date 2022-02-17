Advertise
Woman jumped from cruise ship balcony in Gulf of Mexico

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The United States Coast Guard is searching for a missing cruise ship passenger who went overboard a cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to USCG, a 32-year-old woman went overboard on the Carnival Valor vessel around 2:28 p.m. on Wed., Feb. 16. approximately 150 miles offshore Southwest Pass, Louisiana.

The ship left from Cozumel, Mexico around 3:27 p.m. on Tues., Feb. 15.

A spokesperson for Carnival Cruise Line says the guest jumped from her balcony and was not in handcuffs, despite passengers’ early statements.

Passengers say she jumped off the tenth floor and hit the side of the ship before hitting the water.

Passengers say the woman disappeared soon after crews tossed life preservers and a flare marking her position.

Carnival’s CARE team is providing support to the guest’s husband who was traveling with her, as well as her family.

In photos shared to Twitter and FOX 8, an empty life preserver was seen in the water off the side of the ship.

A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.(Viewer Photo)

The ship circled for hours before the Coast Guard took over search and rescue efforts.

Carnival Valor is expected to dock in New Orleans Thursday morning.

