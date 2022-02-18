Advertise
1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Millbrook

The Millbrook Police Department's Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the wreck. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
The Millbrook Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the wreck. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Millbrook Thursday afternoon.

According to Millbrook police, crews were called to the 4700 block of Springdale Road at 1:30 p.m. At the scene, officers found the vehicle, which they say had left the roadway and run through a fence line before coming to a stop in a pasture south of the eastbound lane.

Police said the vehicle’s only occupant was unconscious and nonresponsive. Officers administered CPR and were later relieved by fire rescue personnel.

The victim, a 77-year-old Millbrook resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name was not released.

The Millbrook Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the wreck.

