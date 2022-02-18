Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

1 dead in fatal crash on Hwy. 80 in Lee County

(MGN)
By Deanna McClary
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is dead following a head on collision accident in Lee County this morning.

The accident happened on Highway 80 in the Marvyn area near Lee Road. According to Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the fatal crash was between an 18-wheeler hauling trash and a pickup truck.

There were no reports of any identification.

Due to the fatal crash, Highway 80 between AL Highway 51 and Lee Road 11 is currently closed.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was seriously injured in a Montgomery shooting Thursday.
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Montgomery shooting
Saquavion Denard is charged with murder after a Montgomery victim who was shot in the head...
Suspect’s charge upgraded after Montgomery shooting victim dies
Aaron Cody Smith was immediately taken into custody Friday after being convicted of...
DA says ex-Montgomery officer Aaron Cody Smith’s ‘time is up’
Much colder for Friday!
Rain ends, windy and colder air arrives
Montgomery police are asking the public’s help in identifying the suspects in a felony theft...
Suspects sought in Montgomery theft investigation

Latest News

The Montgomery Zoo has welcomed a new baby to its African Forest exhibit.
New Eastern Bongo calf debuts at Montgomery Zoo
Next week's pattern allows warmer air to move in.
Big temperature changes ahead
Montgomery native Reggie Barlow enjoyed an 8 year career in the NFL and then got into coaching....
Reggie Barlow says Black History trailblazers paved way for his career
Mask Mandate
‘We don’t need them in Alabama’: Gov. Ivey releases statement after many schools drop mask mandates