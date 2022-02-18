Advertise
Auburn’s Harsin promotes Kiesau to offensive coordinator

Auburn coach Bryan Harsin has promoted wide receivers coach Eric Kiesau to offensive coordinator.
Auburn coach Bryan Harsin has promoted wide receivers coach Eric Kiesau to offensive coordinator.(WSFA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Auburn coach Bryan Harsin has promoted wide receivers coach Eric Kiesau to offensive coordinator. Harsin announced the promotion Friday and Kiesay is replacing Austin Davis.

Davis left for personal reasons after replacing Mike Bobo, who Harsin fired after the regular season.

Harsin also promoted defensive analyst Roc Bellatoni to edge linebackers coach and special teams coordinator and elevated secondary coach Zac Etheridge to associate head coach.

Kieseau was brought in as an offensive analyst in February 2021 but took over receivers when Harsin fired Cornelius Williams four games into the season.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

