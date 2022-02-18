Advertise
Big temperature changes ahead

Cooler heading into the weekend, but much warmer again next week
Much colder air has settled in
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:23 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The cold front has cleared the area as of early this morning, meaning any rain chance is gone. It also means it’s much colder.

Clouds give way to more sun later today.
Clouds give way to more sun later today.(WSFA 12 News)

We’ll struggle to get into the mid-50s today as morning clouds give way to more sunshine for the afternoon. A breeze around 10-15 mph will make it feel a touch cooler.

Our temperatures will warm right back up this weekend with plenty of sunshine. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 60s on Saturday and then the upper 60s come Sunday. Rain chances do return to the forecast late Sunday night and carry through much of next week.

The weekend features plenty of sun and warmer temperatures.
The weekend features plenty of sun and warmer temperatures.(WSFA 12 News)

While we are not tracking significant or severe weather, we are looking at chances for showers and few thunderstorms Monday morning through Thursday night. Monday and Thursday night currently feature the highest coverage of rain showers around 50-60%.

The rest of the time next week we’re capping rain chances at 30% with many models keeping any legitimate rain chances to our north from Tuesday morning through Thursday evening. So it most definitely won’t rain the entire week, but just know the chance is there.

Chances for rain return next week.
Chances for rain return next week.(WSFA 12 News)

The pattern next week will allow temperatures to warm up significantly. We’ll go from the mid-60s on Monday to the upper 70s and even lower 80s for the rest of the 7-day forecast. Even with those warmer temperatures, we aren’t seeing any noteworthy signs of a severe threat with the rain chances.

