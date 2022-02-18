Advertise
Candlelight vigil to be held for slain 3-year-old

Ja’Seyon Green, 3, was shot and killed while riding in a vehicle in Montgomery on Feb. 11, 2022.
Ja’Seyon Green, 3, was shot and killed while riding in a vehicle in Montgomery on Feb. 11, 2022.(Source: Kemyasha Green)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Community members plan to hold a candlelight vigil for a slain 3-year-old one week after he was shot in Montgomery.

Ja’Seyon Green will be remembered on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in a field at 3649 Woodley Road.

The child was inside a vehicle traveling through the area of North Decatur Street and Graves Street last Friday when shots were fired.

He was fatally struck by one of the bullets.

His mother, Kemyasha Green, is grieving the loss of her little boy.

“He didn’t deserved to have his life cut short due to the reckless and inconsiderate behavior,” Green explained. “I would like the community to help me seek justice for my son and get his name out into the public.”

The Montgomery Police Department launched an investigation last Friday.

“There has been another senseless murder in Montgomery, Alabama,” Interim Police Chief Ramona Harris said in a statement. “Sadly, this is not the first shooting in our city that has taken a young person’s life far too soon. We want to reassure the citizens of Montgomery that we are doing everything we can to interrupt and stop this cycle of gun violence in our communities.”

