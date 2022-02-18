Advertise
I-65 SB near the Southern Blvd clear after crash

A crash is causing delays on Interstate 65 southbound near the Southern Boulevard.
A crash is causing delays on Interstate 65 southbound near the Southern Boulevard.((Source: ALDOT))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash is caused delays on Interstate 65 southbound near the Southern Boulevard Friday morning.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened near the 168-mile marker and is blocked the right lane and shoulder. Cameras showed a vehicle with heavy damage resting on the guardrail.

Additional details on the crash have not been released.

A second crash happened on the Southern Boulevard, just off the exit ramp. Law enforcement officials are on the scene of that crash and working to clear the roadway.

Motorists traveling in this direction should consider taking an alternate route.

