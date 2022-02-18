Delays on I-85 in Macon County after tractor-trailer overturns

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 northbound can expect delays after a crash in Macon County.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash blocked the left lane and left shoulder.

Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee says motorists should expect delays in this area as emergency crews work to remove the tractor-trailer and clear the roadway.

Lee says no one was injured in the crash.

Additional details, including the cause of the crash, were not given.

