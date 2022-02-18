Advertise
Delays on I-85 in Macon County after tractor-trailer overturns

A crash is blocking lanes on I-85 NB in Macon County.
A crash is blocking lanes on I-85 NB in Macon County.((Source: WSFA 12 News- Macon County EMA))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 northbound can expect delays after a crash in Macon County.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash blocked the left lane and left shoulder.

Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee says motorists should expect delays in this area as emergency crews work to remove the tractor-trailer and clear the roadway.

Lee says no one was injured in the crash.

Additional details, including the cause of the crash, were not given.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

