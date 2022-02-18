Face coverings to become optional at Auburn University

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University will soon make face coverings optional for everyone on campus.

The university says its optional face coverings policy will go into effect on Wednesday. However, face coverings must be worn by everyone in the following areas:

Health care settings, such as the Auburn University Pharmaceutical Care Center, the Auburn University employee and student pharmacies, the College of Veterinary Medicine hospitals and clinic, and the Auburn University Medical Clinic.

University Transportation Services, including Tiger Transit, as mandated by federal law.

Other areas marked by official university signage or otherwise clearly communicated by the university.

The university added that faculty members can require all individuals to continue wearing face masks or coverings during their class if the faculty member has a face covering requirement in the syllabus.

Auburn is the latest educational institution to update its mask policy. The University of Alabama, citing a decrease in COVID-19 cases, also announced earlier in the week that it would end mandatory masking protocols.

During the fall semester, Auburn required everyone to wear face coverings inside university buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

