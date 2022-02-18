Advertise
FDA approves 1st app to deliver insulin doses

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(CNN) - People with diabetes will soon have a new tool to help them with their insulin shots.

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first app that lets users schedule and deliver doses of insulin.

The company Tandem Diabetes Care says the app connects to a special insulin pump that gives needed doses of bolus insulin, which stops glucose spikes after meals.

The app, with this new feature, will be available for free through a software update. However, the company did not say when the feature will launch.

