Food for Thought 2/17

By Mark Bullock
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

High scores

Joy’s Kettle Corn (6010 Vaughn Rd.): 98

The Crossings at Eastchase (2551 Eastchase Ln.): 98

Taste (5251 Hampstead High St.): 98

Popeye’s (9036 Eastchase Pkwy.): 98

KFC (2687 Zelda Rd.): 98

Subway (1768 Carter Hill Rd.): 98

China Pavilion (4756 Mobile Hwy.): 98

Low scores

Krispy Krunchy (1705 Upper Wetumpka Rd.): 86

  • Priority items: Food unprotected from possible contamination; employees had not completed required food safety training

Fairground Food Mart (3541 Fairground Rd.): 86

  • Priority item: Chicken wings in warmer at improper temperature

Citgo Food Mart (1624 Upper Wetumpka Rd.): 84

  • Priority item: Mold in soda dispensing nozzles

