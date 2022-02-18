Former Montgomery officer asks Alabama Supreme Court to overturn manslaughter conviction

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Montgomery police officer Aaron “Cody” Smith has filed a petition with the Alabama Supreme Court seeking to have his conviction and sentencing overturned.

Smith fatally shot Gregory Gunn during a field interview on McElvey Street on Feb. 25, 2016. He was initially charged with murder but convicted of manslaughter. During his trial, Smith testified that his district was “getting torn up with burglaries” and said his lieutenant told him to “stop everything that moved” in his district.

Smith was sentenced to serve 14 years in prison and pay court costs and restitution.

Aaron Cody Smith (Source: Dale County Sheriff's Office)

Court records show Smith’s latest appeal was filed Friday with the defense arguing the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals incorrectly decided to deny Smith’s appeal and thus, could cause confusion with similar cases in the future.

In the appeal, Smith’s defense argued three points: The first being allegations that the trial court erred by prohibiting testimony that Gunn resisted arrest in 2007. The second being that the court denied Smith a second immunity hearing after the trial judge who denied Smith’s immunity from prosecution was forced to recuse by the Alabama Supreme Court. The final appeal argument is that there was “insufficient” evidence to sustain a conviction of “heat of passion” manslaughter.

The state’s highest court has not yet made a determination on Smith’s filing.

On Monday, the Alabama Criminal Court of Appeals affirmed its decision to deny Smith’s appeal. Following the affirmation, the State filed a motion to revoke Smith’s bond and invoke his sentencing.

On Thursday, a bond revocation hearing was held in Dale County where Smith’s trial took place. The decision on that motion has not been issued.

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey did not mince words Thursday when asked about Smith’s efforts to avoid prison time, stating “His time is up.”

