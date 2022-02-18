Advertise
Henry County teen fatally shot during dispute

The shooting is at 1023 Ozark Road, about five miles north of Headland, or about 15 miles from Dothan.
The shooting is at 1023 Ozark Road, about five miles north of Headland, or about 15 miles from Dothan.(Source: WTVY)
By Ken Curtis, Anthony Thomas and Nick Brooks
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
NEWVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -A Newville, Alabama teen died Thursday, the culmination of what had been an ongoing dispute, law enforcement sources tell News 4.

19-year-old Brittney Denise Corbitt was shot along Ozark Road, near her father’s home, according to Henry County Coroner Derek Wright.

Investigators have identified multiple suspects, believed to be acquaintances of Corbitt’s.

Arrests in this case are believed to be imminent.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

