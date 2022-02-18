Henry County teen fatally shot during dispute

NEWVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -A Newville, Alabama teen died Thursday, the culmination of what had been an ongoing dispute, law enforcement sources tell News 4.

19-year-old Brittney Denise Corbitt was shot along Ozark Road, near her father’s home, according to Henry County Coroner Derek Wright.

Investigators have identified multiple suspects, believed to be acquaintances of Corbitt’s.

Arrests in this case are believed to be imminent.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

