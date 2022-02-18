Advertise
‘I could hear the woman screaming for help’: Wife, husband safe after tree falls on Leeds home

Tree falls on mobile home in Leeds
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - A tree fell on a mobile home in Leeds Thursday night during severe weather. A woman and her husband were inside the home on Cedar Avenue around 6:30 when the tree came down.

Chris McClendon, a neighbor, said he came home after getting something to eat, and he saw the tree on his neighbor’s house. That’s when he heard the woman screaming for help. “I got out of the truck and I could hear the woman screaming for help,” McClendon said.

McClendon said his first thought was to help. He said the tree, which cut the home in half, was about three feet from the woman. McClendon went in through the back to get to her bedroom and then he and her husband helped the woman climb over the tree and limbs to get out.

Everyone made it out safely. McClendon said the woman had some bumps and bruises, but he said she was relieved and happy to be out.

McClendon said the woman told him when the tree hit it sounded like her house was falling down.

He said this was a little too close for comfort.

Neighbor and Leeds mayor talk about tree on mobile home and storm damage

Leeds Mayor David Miller said there were several reports of trees down and damage across the area. One home had major roof damage. Crews worked to repair power lines and a ruptured gas line.

Miller said there were no serious injuries.

