Longtime east Ala. Santa Claus steps down amid cancer battle

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
AUBURN-OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - After 45 years of putting smiles on kids’ faces in the Auburn-Opelika area and beyond, David Cargill is stepping down as Santa Claus.

Cargill was recently diagnosed with cancer, which has grown in his mouth and nose, causing a tumor to spread. He is slowly recovering, but wanted to thank the community for the support over the years.

His grand daughter, Laura Cargill, says he’s been doing better and appreciates all the love and support.

“He would say thank you and thank you to everyone else because he loved doing that and they mad him happier then I guaranteed he made them. He loved it,” said Laura Cargill.

We’re told his favorite part about being Santa was getting to interact with the kids and bring them joy during the Christmas season.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

