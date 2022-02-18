Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Man shot near Montgomery community center

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near the King Hill Community Center on East Claremont Street Friday afternoon. That’s near Upper Wetumpka Road.

Police and fire medics responded to the scene around 3:50 p.m. where they found the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

No other details were immediately available regarding a possible suspect or motive as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was seriously injured in a Montgomery shooting Thursday.
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Montgomery shooting
Saquavion Denard is charged with murder after a Montgomery victim who was shot in the head...
Suspect’s charge upgraded after Montgomery shooting victim dies
Aaron Cody Smith was immediately taken into custody Friday after being convicted of...
DA says ex-Montgomery officer Aaron Cody Smith’s ‘time is up’
Much colder for Friday!
Rain ends, windy and colder air arrives
Montgomery police are asking the public’s help in identifying the suspects in a felony theft...
Suspects sought in Montgomery theft investigation

Latest News

Tommy and Kayo Skipper know this land in Crenshaw County well. They grew up here. They live in...
County Road 12: The Sipper Brothers make sweet sounds and swings
Next week's pattern allows warmer air to move in.
Tracking big temperature changes through the weekend & next week
Cold tonight & more temperature changes expected through the weekend.
Cold tonight & more temperature changes expected through the weekend.
The University of Alabama
UA Vice President for Student Life arrested on solicitation charges
Trenholm State Community College launches River Region FAME program
Trenholm State Community College launches River Region FAME program