Man shot near Montgomery community center

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near the King Hill Community Center on East Claremont Street Friday afternoon. That’s near Upper Wetumpka Road.

Police and fire medics responded to the scene around 3:50 p.m. where they found the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

No other details were immediately available regarding a possible suspect or motive as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.