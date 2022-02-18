Montgomery DA’s office confirms convictions in cases dating back to 2015

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office is confirming multiple convictions or guilty pleas related to cases dating back several years that are just coming to trial.

Among them are the following cases:

Mark Robinson

Robinson pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter and has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of Damian Clarke.

On Jan. 7, 2018, Robinson and his co-defendant met the victim in a Dollar General store parking lot. At some point during the meeting, the district attorney’s office says Robinson and the other man pulled out guns, shooting at Clarke while he was sitting in his car. One of the bullets struck the man in the chest.

The suspects attempted to pull Clarke from the vehicle, but he was able to get away from them. As he attempted to flee, he collapsed in the parking lot where he was later pronounced dead.

Michael Medlock

Medlock was convicted of killing his former girlfriend, Kelandra Stoval, in a domestic violence-related shooting in Dec. 2015. He pleaded guilty this week to manslaughter. He’ll be sentenced on March 20 and faces a sentence of life in prison.

Quandaries Watkins

Watkins plead guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the murder of his cousin, Devontaye Reeves. Evidence presented during his plea hearing showed that on Aug. 19, 2017, Watkins and an accomplice were involved in a drug transaction. Reeves was shot killed by the accomplice during the drug deal.

The district attorney said the accomplice has been identified but remains at large.

Lavacus Hooks

Hooks, who was already behind bars awaiting trial for attempted murder, has been convicted of second-degree assault for stabbing a fellow inmate in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

The stabbing victim was on his way to the shower when Hooks, who had jammed his own cell door, ran out and attacked the fellow inmate with a sharp object. The victim had more than seven stab wounds to his back, arm, and head as a result.

For the stabbing, Hooks has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Jawan Anderson

Anderson has been convicted of first-degree robbery and faces a sentence of life in prison.

According to the district attorney’s office, on Aug. 24, 2019, the victim went to answer a knock at his front door, and upon opening it, Anderson burst into the home brandishing a gun. A tussle occurred, with Anderson gaining control and forcing the victim into a bathroom. He took the victim’s money, a cell phone, and other items.

Sentencing is set for March 2.

Arthur Casby

Casby was convicted of robbing four Montgomery County residents at gunpoint in May 2019. The DA’s office says Casby robbed to clerks at the Metro PCS store on Fairview Avenue of $1,631 before committing the same crime a week later at the Metro PCS Eastern Boulevard, where he held two clerks at gunpoint and fled with $900.

He pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree robbery. He’s been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Kevan Harris

Harris has been found guilty of intimidating a witness. According to the district attorney’s office, he was a defendant in a Montgomery Municipal Court case on Aug. 2019 when he threatened to shoot a witness in the courtroom before the scheduled trial.

Harris, who has four prior felony convictions, was arrested by courtroom personnel.

He faces between 15-99 years in prison when he’s sentenced at a later date.

