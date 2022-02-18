Advertise
Montgomery man charged with shooting into occupied vehicle

Romero Abner is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle in Montgomery on...
Romero Abner is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle in Montgomery on Feb. 12, 2022.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, according to the Montgomery

According to court documents, Romero Abner, 26, fired into a 2014 Dodge Challenger, occupied by one person, causing damage to the tires and driver’s side doors. No injuries were reported.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Eastern Boulevard.

Abner was arrested Tuesday and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. He has since posted a $30,000 bail and has been released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

