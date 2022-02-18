Multi-million dollar Alabama Farm Center project near Clanton now in doubt

CLANTON, Ala. (WSFA) - Plans for the new multi-million dollar Alabama Farm Center near Clanton have been put on hold, at least for the time being.

The City of Clanton has released a statement about the project that says construction of the 350,000 square-foot facility has hit a major roadblock.

The problem is that the city, county, and the Alabama Farmers Federation are in disagreement over who will pay for large parts of the project, as well as what incentives can be offered to ALFA if it moves forward with construction.

The project was announced in March of 2021, but construction has not yet begun on the 527 acres where the farm center is slated to be built.

With the deal on hold, the land is set to be returned to the City of Clanton and Chilton County, which had previously purchased it and deeded it over to the Alabama Agriculture and Exhibition Center Cooperative District for the project.

“Following that conveyance, the City and County were approached with requests for additional incentives,” the City of Clanton said in its statement. “Such incentives have included the City and County allocating or financing substantial sums of money to help pay for project construction, absorbing significant utility and infrastructure costs, applying all local tax revenues generated within, and in certain areas outside, the project site to cover construction and operating costs, and other significant commitments.”

In a WSFA 12 News interview about the project in early 2021 (shown below), Clanton Mayor Jeff Mims said the farm center could bring hundreds of jobs to Chilton County and “about 900,000 people a year.” Among the features were plans for a 5,000-seat arena that could feature rodeos or other events, the mayor said at the time.

The City said elected leaders “must ensure that any deal reached is fair, equitable, and beneficial to all involved (most importantly, our citizens),” and added that both it and the County “have not been able to reach an agreement with the other stakeholders.”

Reached for comment on the matter, the Alabama Farmers Federation told WSFA 12 News, “We’re still willing to work with the city of Clanton and Chilton County. However, all parties will need to be flexible given construction challenges due to COVID.”

While the project is on hold, that doesn’t mean the door is closed.

“We plan to continue working with the Alabama Farmers Federation to make the project a reality,” the City of Clanton said, “while being open to other opportunities within the site if the project does not proceed.”

