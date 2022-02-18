Advertise
Multiple tractor trailers overturned during storms

Tractor trailers overturned on I-22
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are on the scene as multiple tractor trailers overturned on I-22 and in Adamsville.

Officials in Adamsville say one 18-wheeler flipped over due to heavy winds.

Adamsville Fire Chief Scott Harbison says this happened on Flat Top Road at Big Sky Landfill.

So far, no word on if anyone was injured.

At least two tractor trailers overturned on I-22 near mile marker 81.

The winds and rains in the area were very strong at one point.

