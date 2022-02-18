Advertise
Out of control motorist shot by Dothan officer, police say

Dothan officer involved shooting scene on February 17, 2022.
Dothan officer involved shooting scene on February 17, 2022.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan police officer shot and killed a motorist Thursday night.

Dothan police say officers were working the scene of a recovered stolen vehicle in the 2800 block of Montgomery Highway, when an unrelated vehicle drove through the crime scene, struck a DPD vehicle and continued towards the officers.

In a statement, DPD Chief of Police Will E. Benny says officers gave commands for the driver to stop, but after being ignored, an officer shot the driver.

Chief Benny says officers gave emergency medical aid to the driver immediately after the incident, but he was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.

DPD has requested the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Bureau of Investigations to conduct an investigation into the shooting.

