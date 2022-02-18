Parts of Alabama damaged after severe weather hits
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Parts of Alabama were damaged by severe weather that hit the state on Thursday afternoon.
The Lamar County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) says there is minor damage in the county. A power pole was on fire and a power line is down.
In Sulligent, debris is in the road, and some of the debris was the roof of a barn.
The EMA says no one was hurt, and crews are still out assessing damage.
Around 100 people were gathered inside this storm shelter in Carrollton.
Adamsville’s Fire Chief has confirmed that an 18-wheeler has been flipped over due to high winds.
This happened at Flat Top Road at Big Sky Landfill. No word on if there are any injuries.
Heavy wind and rain was reported in Parrish in Walker County.
Students at the University of Alabama went to storm shelter areas on campus to stay safe during the severe weather.
The severe weather also causing damage to the football scoreboard at Northside High School.
Storms packing heavy rain and wind were reported in Morris in Jefferson County and Alberta City in Tuscaloosa County.
Drivers reported flooding in downtown Birmingham off University Boulevard.
A gas station in Fairfield also suffered damage, as it’s canopy fell.
