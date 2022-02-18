Public’s help needed in search for missing Enterprise man

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Dwayne Paul Marxen.

Mr. Marxen is a 67-year-old white male and may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.

He was last seen on February 18, 2022, wearing a camo jacket and blue jeans in the area of Yvonne Drive in Enterprise, Alabama around 9:30 AM.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Dwayne Paul Marxen, please contact the Enterprise Police Department at (334) 347-2222 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

