Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

UA Vice President for Student Life arrested on solicitation charges

The University of Alabama
The University of Alabama(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Tuscaloosa Police Department say Myron Pope was arrested Thursday night. In a statement, University of Alabama officials confirmed Pope is the Vice President for Student Life.

Authorities say Pope was arrested on charges of soliciting prostitution by the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force. Pope’s bond was set at $1,000.

Officials with the University of Alabama sent this letter to staff after Pope’s arrest.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was seriously injured in a Montgomery shooting Thursday.
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Montgomery shooting
Saquavion Denard is charged with murder after a Montgomery victim who was shot in the head...
Suspect’s charge upgraded after Montgomery shooting victim dies
Aaron Cody Smith was immediately taken into custody Friday after being convicted of...
DA says ex-Montgomery officer Aaron Cody Smith’s ‘time is up’
Much colder for Friday!
Rain ends, windy and colder air arrives
Montgomery police are asking the public’s help in identifying the suspects in a felony theft...
Suspects sought in Montgomery theft investigation

Latest News

Tommy and Kayo Skipper know this land in Crenshaw County well. They grew up here. They live in...
County Road 12: The Sipper Brothers make sweet sounds and swings
Next week's pattern allows warmer air to move in.
Tracking big temperature changes through the weekend & next week
Cold tonight & more temperature changes expected through the weekend.
Cold tonight & more temperature changes expected through the weekend.
Trenholm State Community College launches River Region FAME program
Trenholm State Community College launches River Region FAME program