U.S. District Court Judge suggests Brooks files a motion to dismiss from Jan. 6 lawsuit

WASHINGTON, D.C., (WAFF) - A United States District Court Judge suggests U.S. Representative Mo Brooks file a motion to dismiss him from a lawsuit connected with the Jan. 6 riot as announced on Friday.

At the end of a federal document, U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta said that Brooks’ remarks on Jan. 6 were political speech.

“Brooks’ remarks on Jan. 6 were political speech protected by the First Amendment for which he cannot be subject to liability,” the document said.

Brooks had requested certification under the Westfall Act. Under this act, the Attorney General can certify that a federal employee was acting within the scope of office or employment at the time of an incident out of which a claim arose, any civil action or proceeding commenced upon such a claim in a United States district court shall be deemed an action against the United States.

Instead of certifying Brooks under this act, the district court suggests that Brooks should file a motion to dismiss him from the case. The district court also stated that it would grant the dismissal if Brook files.

“The court need not grapple with this issue. A dispute over certification under the Westfall Act does not appear to be a question regarding the court’s subject matter jurisdiction, so the court is not required to consider it before the merits,” the document said. “The court instead invites Brooks to file a motion to dismiss for failure to state a claim. The court is prepared to grant such motion for the same reasons it dismisses all claims against Giuliani and Trump Jr.”

