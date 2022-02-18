Advertise
‘We don’t need them in Alabama’: Gov. Ivey releases statement after many schools drop mask mandates

Mask Mandate
Mask Mandate(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Ivey has released the following statement in light of most schools dropping their remaining mask mandates:

“I applaud the Alabama schools and universities who have made the decision to end mask mandates. Given the health data we’ve seen in Alabama and across the country, I encourage all schools to continue removing these mandates — we don’t need them in Alabama. As a former teacher, I know well that parents should be in charge of making the best decisions for their kids, not government. That’s why here in Alabama, we don’t have covid state government mandates — we sued President Biden over his mandates, and we won. I believe in the good people of our state and will always protect their freedoms.”

