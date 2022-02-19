Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

County Road 12: The Sipper Brothers make sweet sounds and swings

By Judd Davis
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUVERNE, Ala. (WSFA) - When you mention the Sipper family, you can’t help but think about Luverne, Alabama.

“This house has been here a long time, 107 years,” said Kayo Sipper.

“We were born and raised in this house,” added Tommy Sipper.

“My daddy and his five siblings were born here too,” Kayo explained!

The Sipper brothers live on that same property today, Kayo on one side and Tommy on the other of that old family home. What used to be a place where they ate and slept is now a place where they both work. When it comes to working with wood, these guys are both true artists.

Tommy and Kayo Skipper know this land in Crenshaw County well. They grew up here. They live in...
Tommy and Kayo Skipper know this land in Crenshaw County well. They grew up here. They live in homes surrounding the century-old family home but come together in the middle to work almost every day.(WSFA 12 News)

“I don’t even know why I started,” Tommy admitted. He painted homes for more than 50 years, but when he retired, he took up making guitars.

“I just like having a hobby, never had a hobby before,” he explained.

His version of the Dobro guitar is called the Sipbro (for Sipper brothers). He learned by trial and error, and the attention to detail is impressive.

“This here has over 17,000 pieces,” he said, pointing to one of his works.

Tommy’s younger brother Kayo is just as talented when it comes to working with wood. Once a cabinet maker, he’s now into building custom swings.

“I build them out of cedar, cyprus, poplar, red oak, different kinds of wood,” said Kayo.

He has quite the set up outside, pretty much his own saw mill. With his expertise, it goes from a huge tree, to something to swing on.

“This my trademark, the little dip on each side,” he pointed out. “I enjoy when I get them done. They are real nice. I’ve sold $5,000 worth in the last year.”

The Sipper brothers are right at home, working side-by-side every day.

“We enjoy one another, working together, you know,” said Tommy. His brother chimed in, “We always get along and never fussed, like my grandma said.

Both the guitars and the swings are for sale. The Sipper brothers can be reached at 334-300-7795.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saquavion Denard is charged with murder after a Montgomery victim who was shot in the head...
Suspect’s charge upgraded after Montgomery shooting victim dies
A man was seriously injured in a Montgomery shooting Thursday.
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Montgomery shooting
Aaron Cody Smith was immediately taken into custody Friday after being convicted of...
DA says ex-Montgomery officer Aaron Cody Smith’s ‘time is up’
Much colder for Friday!
Rain ends, windy and colder air arrives
Montgomery police are asking the public’s help in identifying the suspects in a felony theft...
Suspects sought in Montgomery theft investigation

Latest News

County Road 12: The Sipper brothers make sweet sounds and swings!
County Road 12: The Sipper brothers make sweet sounds and swings!
Dwayne Paul Marxen
UPDATE: Public’s help needed in search for missing Enterprise man
A Tallassee woman has claimed top prize for the 2021 Alabama Black Belt Adventures...
Tallassee woman harvests 13-point, 242 pound buck in Macon County
Montgomery native Reggie Barlow enjoyed an 8 year career in the NFL and then got into coaching....
Reggie Barlow says Black History trailblazers paved way for his career