Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Crash closes I-65 NB in Chilton County

A crash on Interstate-65 northbound in Chilton County is causing delays, according to the...
A crash on Interstate-65 northbound in Chilton County is causing delays, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Interstate 65 northbound in Chilton County is closed after a crash Saturday, according to Alabama Department of Transportation.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials say a commercial vehicle wrecked at the 214 mile marker. That’s near Clanton.

ALDOT will be helping troopers redirect traffic.

Motorists are being advised to seek an alternate route.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UA Vice President for Student Life arrested on solicitation charges
UA Vice President for Student Life arrested on solicitation charges
First responders load a responsive man into the back of an ambulance outside Montgomery's King...
Man shot near Montgomery community center
Top L-R: Lavacus Hooks, Keven Harris, Jawan Anderson; Bottom L-R: Michael Medlock, Arthur...
Montgomery DA’s office confirms convictions in cases dating back to 2015
Mask Mandate
‘We don’t need them in Alabama’: Gov. Ivey releases statement after many schools drop mask mandates
Ja’Seyon Green, 3, was shot and killed while riding in a vehicle in Montgomery on Feb. 11, 2022.
Community holds candlelight vigil slain 3-year-old

Latest News

Next week's pattern allows warmer air to move in.
Tracking big temperature changes through the weekend & next week
Outdoor plans Saturday? Check out the latest updates to the First Alert Forecast.
Outdoor plans Saturday? Check out the latest updates to the First Alert Forecast.
Black History drive-up cinema double feature in Montgomery
Black History drive-up cinema double feature in Montgomery
Vigil held for 3-year-old shooting victim
Vigil held for 3-year-old shooting victim