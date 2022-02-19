Friday’s Alabama high school basketball scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Class 2A Northeast Regional=

Semifinal=

Midfield 65, North Sand Mountain 42

Class 2A Southwest Regional=

Semifinal=

Greene County 40, Clarke County 29

Highland Home 42, Saint Luke’s Episcopal 31

Class 5A Northeast Regional=

Semifinal=

Guntersville 63, Leeds 51

Ramsay 69, Boaz 38

Class 5A Southeast Regional=

Semifinal=

Carroll-Ozark 58, Brewbaker Tech 43

Charles Henderson 71, Pike Road 55

Class 6A Northwest Regional=

Semifinal=

Cullman 57, Hazel Green 48

Scottsboro 79, Pinson Valley 60

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Mortimer Jordan 65, Athens 41

Sulligent 55, Tanner 45

Class 2A Northeast Regional=

Semifinal=

Spring Garden 65, Midfield 54

Class 2A Southeast Regional=

Semifinal=

Lanett 60, Cottonwood 31

Class 2A Southwest Regional=

Semifinal=

Saint Luke’s Episcopal 49, Luverne 47

Washington County 67, Isabella 36

Class 5A Northeast Regional=

Semifinal=

Guntersville 48, Carver-Birmingham 46

Sardis 39, Ramsay 38

Class 5A Southeast Regional=

Semifinal=

Charles Henderson 66, Pike Road 52

Talladega 38, Greenville 35

Class 6A Northwest Regional=

Semifinal=

Hazel Green 47, Hartselle 34

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.