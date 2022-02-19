Friday’s Alabama high school basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 2A Northeast Regional=
Semifinal=
Midfield 65, North Sand Mountain 42
Class 2A Southwest Regional=
Semifinal=
Greene County 40, Clarke County 29
Highland Home 42, Saint Luke’s Episcopal 31
Class 5A Northeast Regional=
Semifinal=
Guntersville 63, Leeds 51
Ramsay 69, Boaz 38
Class 5A Southeast Regional=
Semifinal=
Carroll-Ozark 58, Brewbaker Tech 43
Charles Henderson 71, Pike Road 55
Class 6A Northwest Regional=
Semifinal=
Cullman 57, Hazel Green 48
Scottsboro 79, Pinson Valley 60
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Mortimer Jordan 65, Athens 41
Sulligent 55, Tanner 45
Class 2A Northeast Regional=
Semifinal=
Spring Garden 65, Midfield 54
Class 2A Southeast Regional=
Semifinal=
Lanett 60, Cottonwood 31
Class 2A Southwest Regional=
Semifinal=
Saint Luke’s Episcopal 49, Luverne 47
Washington County 67, Isabella 36
Class 5A Northeast Regional=
Semifinal=
Guntersville 48, Carver-Birmingham 46
Sardis 39, Ramsay 38
Class 5A Southeast Regional=
Semifinal=
Charles Henderson 66, Pike Road 52
Talladega 38, Greenville 35
Class 6A Northwest Regional=
Semifinal=
Hazel Green 47, Hartselle 34
