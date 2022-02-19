Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Grady’s 25 spark No. 4 Kentucky’s rally past No. 25 Alabama

The Crimson Tide
The Crimson Tide(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Kellan Brooks made seven 3-pointers for a season-high 25 points, Oscar Tshiebwe added 21 points with 14 rebounds and No. 4 Kentucky rallied twice to top No. 25 Alabama 90-81.

Short-handed because of injuries to starting guards TyTy Washington Jr. and Sahvir Wheeler, the Wildcats trailed 46-34 with 3½ minutes remaining before halftime before closing with 13 unanswered points for their first lead and capped by Grady’s 3-pointer.

The Crimson Tide led 56-54 in the second before Kentucky responded with a 20-2 surge over 5:47 to seize control at 74-58. Keon Ellis had a season-high 28 points for the Crimson Tide.

Kentucky improved to 22-5.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UA Vice President for Student Life arrested on solicitation charges
UA Vice President for Student Life arrested on solicitation charges
First responders load a responsive man into the back of an ambulance outside Montgomery's King...
Man shot near Montgomery community center
Top L-R: Lavacus Hooks, Keven Harris, Jawan Anderson; Bottom L-R: Michael Medlock, Arthur...
Montgomery DA’s office confirms convictions in cases dating back to 2015
Mask Mandate
‘We don’t need them in Alabama’: Gov. Ivey releases statement after many schools drop mask mandates
Ja’Seyon Green, 3, was shot and killed while riding in a vehicle in Montgomery on Feb. 11, 2022.
Community holds candlelight vigil slain 3-year-old

Latest News

Auburn coach Bryan Harsin has promoted wide receivers coach Eric Kiesau to offensive coordinator.
Auburn’s Harsin promotes Kiesau to offensive coordinator
Freshman forward Jabari Smith scored a season-high 31 points and made seven 3-pointers to lead...
Smith’s 3-point barrage leads No. 2 Auburn over Vandy, 94-80
Quinerly leads No. 25 Alabama past Mississippi State 80-75
Alabama AD: UA Athletics not moving forward with alcohol sales at this time