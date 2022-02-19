Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Married couple arrested for planning to rob Goodwill store in West Virginia, police say

The man was allegedly overheard inside talking about robbing the store.
The man was allegedly overheard inside talking about robbing the store.
By Andrew Colegrove and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A married couple was arrested after police say the husband was overheard talking about plans to rob a Goodwill store in West Virginia.

Andy “AJ” Maynard and Samantha Maynard were arrested at the Lavalette, West Virginia, store around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to WSAZ.

Minutes after an employee reported overhearing the potential threat, members of the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit arrived.

Thompson said Andy Maynard was a fugitive from Kentucky and his wife was wanted on drug charges in Wayne County, West Virginia. Both are convicted felons, according to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson.

Deputies said they saw a handgun in the driver seat of the couple’s vehicle, a sawed-off shotgun in the back seat and a revolver on the console by the passenger seat.

The sheriff says a third person fled from the suspects’ vehicle while deputies were inside the Goodwill store.

Thompson said West Virginia State Police troopers assisted deputies and will execute a search warrant on the vehicle. More charges are pending.

Mike Bayless works across the street.

“When it’s this close to you, a stone’s throw away across the street, it’s unnerving,” Bayless said. “I definitely don’t want anybody at Goodwill to be getting harmed.”

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UA Vice President for Student Life arrested on solicitation charges
UA Vice President for Student Life arrested on solicitation charges
First responders load a responsive man into the back of an ambulance outside Montgomery's King...
Man shot near Montgomery community center
Top L-R: Lavacus Hooks, Keven Harris, Jawan Anderson; Bottom L-R: Michael Medlock, Arthur...
Montgomery DA’s office confirms convictions in cases dating back to 2015
Mask Mandate
‘We don’t need them in Alabama’: Gov. Ivey releases statement after many schools drop mask mandates
Ja’Seyon Green, 3, was shot and killed while riding in a vehicle in Montgomery on Feb. 11, 2022.
Community holds candlelight vigil slain 3-year-old

Latest News

A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar
First Alert 12
Pleasant to wrap up the weekend, unsettled weather pattern next week
Tracking another cool night. Plus, the latest on the warm-up & rain chances expected next week.
Tracking another cool night. Plus, the latest on the warm-up & rain chances expected next week.
FILE - Afghan refugees walk through an Afghan refugee camp at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst,...
Last Afghan refugees leave NJ base after chaotic evacuation