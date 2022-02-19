Advertise
NWS: Three tornadoes hit Central Alabama Thursday night

Tornado damage in Leeds
Tornado damage in Leeds(Jessica Beckman)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The National Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes hit across Alabama on Thursday night.

The National Weather Service confirmed EF-1 tornado damage in North Shelby County and East Jefferson County, near Meadowbrook and Leeds. The National Weather Service later confirmed an EF-0 tornado also hit near the Sandtown area.

No fatalities have been reported in these storms.

