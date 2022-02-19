Pleasant to wrap up the weekend, unsettled weather pattern next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a sunny, yet breezy day across Central and South Alabama. Conditions will remain clear tonight and lows will fall into the 30s area wide. Winds will be out of the east around 5 mph overnight.

Sunday will start off chilly, but will warm up quite nicely by the afternoon. High temperatures will reach back into the middle to upper 60s under mostly sunny skies and southeast winds around 5 to 10 mph. Clouds will be on the increase late Sunday and into the overnight hours. Lows will hover in the middle 40s with passing showers.

Presidents Day on Monday is looking rather gloomy. We are tracking a warm front that will push clouds and rain into the region. A few showers could have rumbles of thunder embedded in them. Highs will warm into the middle 60s. The warm front will lift north, giving us a mild Monday night. Lows will remain in the upper to middle 50s with lingering showers.

Even warmer weather is forecasted for Tuesday and that trend will linger through the end of the week. Highs Tuesday will move back into the upper 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Scattered to isolated showers and storms are possible. Tuesday night lows will again hover in the 60s with mainly cloudy skies and passing showers.

Wednesday is looking almost like a carbon copy of Tuesday. Expect warm afternoon highs with temperatures in the upper 70s. Isolated to scattered showers and storms are in the forecast with the rain chance lingering into the evening and overnight. Lows will again hover in the 60s Wednesday night.

Thursday is also looking warm. Highs will again top out in the upper to middle 70s under cloudy skies. Rain and a thunderstorm are possible Thursday, as we continue to watch a boundary just stalled to our north. That boundary looks to finally push south Thursday night into Friday, giving us rain and storm chances in the forecast and low temperatures in the 50s.

Friday we will see rain and storms in the morning with lingering showers during the afternoon. Highs will be a tad cooler, in the upper 60s to lower 70s under mainly cloudy skies. We will see rain tapper off by Friday night with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

As of right now, Saturday will be mostly dry with partly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs to start the weekend, will warm into the lower 60s.

