Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Selma names Willie Mason Jr. as new fire chief

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Selma has a new fire chief.

City leaders announced on Thursday that Willie Mason Jr. will lead the fire department.

“My short term goal is to keep our ISO rating,” Mason said. “Another long term goal would be getting the department fully staffed. We know how personnel is an issue for a lot of departments, fire departments across the state. So, we’re just gonna have to, you know, come up with some ideas and, you know, throw some things out there, you know, it’s not an easy fix.”

Mason has nearly 20 years of firefighting experience coming into the new role. All of those years were in Selma

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saquavion Denard is charged with murder after a Montgomery victim who was shot in the head...
Suspect’s charge upgraded after Montgomery shooting victim dies
A man was seriously injured in a Montgomery shooting Thursday.
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Montgomery shooting
Aaron Cody Smith was immediately taken into custody Friday after being convicted of...
DA says ex-Montgomery officer Aaron Cody Smith’s ‘time is up’
Much colder for Friday!
Rain ends, windy and colder air arrives
Montgomery police are asking the public’s help in identifying the suspects in a felony theft...
Suspects sought in Montgomery theft investigation

Latest News

UA Vice President for Student Life arrested on solicitation charges
UA Vice President for Student Life arrested on solicitation charges
Balloon release for slain 3-year-old
Balloon release for slain 3-year-old
Tommy and Kayo Skipper know this land in Crenshaw County well. They grew up here. They live in...
County Road 12: The Sipper Brothers make sweet sounds and swings
.
Alabama sees 20% increase in exports