Selma names Willie Mason Jr. as new fire chief

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Selma has a new fire chief.

City leaders announced on Thursday that Willie Mason Jr. will lead the fire department.

“My short term goal is to keep our ISO rating,” Mason said. “Another long term goal would be getting the department fully staffed. We know how personnel is an issue for a lot of departments, fire departments across the state. So, we’re just gonna have to, you know, come up with some ideas and, you know, throw some things out there, you know, it’s not an easy fix.”

Mason has nearly 20 years of firefighting experience coming into the new role. All of those years were in Selma

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.