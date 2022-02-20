Advertise
103rd birthday celebration held for woman in Montgomery

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In the Capital City, one woman celebrated turning 103-years-old.

Friends and family gathered on Saturday to celebrate Florence Ware. She was born in 1919.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed even sent a certificate of Recognition to Ware.

“We’re here today to celebrate the 103rd birthday of Mrs. Florence Ware. We thank Mayor Steven Reed for sending his certificate of recognition and all her families and friends have joined together to just make up feel really blessed on this day,” family friend Cubie Ray Hayes said.

