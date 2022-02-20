Advertise
Celebration of life held for LaDarrien Wheat

Bundles of flowers surround Wheat's casket.(Source: WSFA)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The line to enter Montgomery’s Fresh Anointing House of Worship stretched out the front door and across the building.

A crowd of community members, dressed in black, showed up to display their love for 18-year-old LaDarrien Wheat.

The young man went missing back in January. Nearly three weeks later, his body was discovered inside his vehicle in a pond at Blount Cultural Park.

His service served as a reflection on his life. Wheat had a passion for playing football and learning to become a fire fighter.

“Amazing son, brother and uncle,” one speaker said.

His family is distraught, but they are leaning on their faith. They appreciate the love they have been shown through this difficult time.

“I vow to praise you, through the good and the bad,” a singer rang out.

Those in attendance had the opportunity to express their condolences to the hurting family. Interim Police Chief Ramona Harris was one of several to speak.

“On behalf of the extended Harris family, also on behalf of the Montgomery Police Department that’s here to represent, that we love you,” Harris stated. “We’ll be here for you, and we’re definitely keeping you all in our prayers.”

It is a tough and trying time for those involved, but they’re taking it on together.

“Gone but never forgotten,” programs read.

